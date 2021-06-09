Amid Jitin Prasada's Switch To BJP, Priyanka Vadra Reaches Out To Sachin Pilot: Sources

With yet another young turk switching to BJP, sources report that UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, has reached out to ex-Dy CM Sachin Pilot, urging him to meet her soon. Vadra has allegedly also sent an emissary to Jaipur to talk to Pilot - who is reportedly miffed as none of his issues have been resolved by the party panel. This move comes as Rahul Gandhi's close aide Jitin Prasada switched ship to BJP ahead of the all-important UP polls in early 2022.

Priyanka Gandhi reaches out to Sachin Pilot

Recently, sources stated that Pilot has conveyed to the Congress high command that he and other MLAs belonging to his camp are being targeted and sidelined by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot despite assurances from the Gandhis. Making his dissatisfaction clear, Pilot has indicated that a divide in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time, sources revealed. Moreover, the Congress leader reportedly stressed that he should not be held responsible at this juncture as he waited patiently for 6 months after the demise of Ahmed Patel-one of the three members of the committee set up to resolve the issues raised by his camp. Pilot is likely to hold a meeting with 18 MLAs supporting him in Jaipur on June 10.

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's successful rebellion against the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in March, his peer Sachin Pilot too staged a rebellion in July, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly. Congress later relieved Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM.

The political saga reached the Rajasthan High Court as Pilot and his MLAs challenged their disqualification - with the HC ordering maintaining the 'status quo'. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs and Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly, cutting Pilot to size. Recently, Pilot has been spotted at public rallies with Gehlot and slammed the BJP for speculating 'another rebellion by him'.