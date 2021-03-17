Amit Shah Asks West Bengal BJP Leaders To Quell Unrest Over Poll Ticket Dissatisfaction

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the local leaders in the poll-bound state of West Bengal to get their act together, in a meeting on the intervening night of March 15 and 16, and bid that the party intensify its battle to win 'Sonar Bangla'. As per sources, Shah has asked the party leaders to start working on ending any unrest within the party cadre, whether genuine or sponsored.

A senior party leader said, "Part of these protests are being sponsored by Trinamool Congress (TMC). We are trying to talk to the workers and these are small issues which will be sorted out soon." READ | Unable to visit Bengal's Jhargram due to helicopter snag, Amit Shah holds virtual rally

"As the party has given tickets on the parameter of winnability, there are quite a few who joined BJP just days or months before the tickets were announced. The workers have been fighting against them for a long. But such things happen in every election. We will work this out among ourselves," stated the source to ANI.

The BJP office in Kolkata saw some protests as supporters of those who did not get tickets expressed their disappointment. The protestors came from various constituencies like Diamond Harbour, Bagnan, and Panchla to name a few. The dissidents were called in a group of five inside the office to understand their objections.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(With ANI Inputs)