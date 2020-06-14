Amit Shah Calls All-party Meeting On Monday In Delhi To Discuss State's COVID-19 Crisis

Quick links:
After holding two meetings on Delhi's Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the national capital. Shah has invited the party chiefs of BSP, BJP, AAP and Congress for the meeting which will held on Monday at 11 AM. Apart from party chiefs, Health secretary, Delhi state chief secretary and Delhi's principal Health secretary have been invited.
After meeting Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal along with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Centre announced several key decisions on aiding the state government to battle COVID-19 crisis. Here are the key announcements:
On Saturday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Government stating that Delhi was the only state in the country that had decreased the number of tests daily as compared to all the other states. It said that it was “really pained” seeing the stories of Government Hospitals in New Delhi and how they were treating the COVID-19 patients and dead bodies in the hospital. Meanwhile, Delhi HC ordered private hospitals that have reserved 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients and have ICMR-accredited labs to start conducting novel coronavirus tests on symptomatic or asymptomatic patients seeking admission in the hospital.
On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has 22,742 active cases and 1271 deaths.