Amit Shah Calls All-party Meeting On Monday In Delhi To Discuss State's COVID-19 Crisis

After holding two meetings on Delhi's Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the national capital. Shah has invited the party chiefs of BSP, BJP, AAP and Congress for the meeting which will held on Monday at 11 AM. Apart from party chiefs, Health secretary, Delhi state chief secretary and Delhi's principal Health secretary have been invited.

Shah convenes all-party meeting

Centre ramps up Delhi's testing

After meeting Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal along with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Centre announced several key decisions on aiding the state government to battle COVID-19 crisis. Here are the key announcements:

Testing for #COVID19 to be doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and in 6 days, tripled

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones and the report of which will come in one week.

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

A joint team of doctors of Health Dept of GOI, Delhi Health Dept, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all #COVID19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre

SC pulls up Delhi govt

On Saturday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Government stating that Delhi was the only state in the country that had decreased the number of tests daily as compared to all the other states. It said that it was “really pained” seeing the stories of Government Hospitals in New Delhi and how they were treating the COVID-19 patients and dead bodies in the hospital. Meanwhile, Delhi HC ordered private hospitals that have reserved 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients and have ICMR-accredited labs to start conducting novel coronavirus tests on symptomatic or asymptomatic patients seeking admission in the hospital.

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has 22,742 active cases and 1271 deaths.

