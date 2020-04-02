HM Amit Shah Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi, Says Congress Should Stop 'petty Politics'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at Congress on Thursday for playing 'petty politics' amid the Coronavirus crisis. This comes after Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for implementing an 'unplanned' 21-day nationwide lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister stated that while India's efforts to combat COVID-19 are being lauded domestically and globally, Congress is indulging in 'petty politics' and called out the party for 'misleading people.'

Under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19.

Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 2, 2020

Sonia Gandhi criticises the lockdown

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government for "unplanned" implementation of the countrywide lockdown that she said had caused "chaos and pain" to millions of migrant workers.

Calling for the availability of all necessary equipment for medical professionals, she said the onus lies on the government to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties are not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video conferencing, Gandhi said the country was in the midst of unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis which can be overcome only if everyone acts in solidarity. "The magnitude of the challenge is daunting but our resolve to overcome it must be greater," she said, calling upon Congress governments, frontal organisations, leaders and workers to offer help to those at risk during the pandemic.

WHO welcomes India's $24 Billion Coronavirus relief package

World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed India's financial package to help fight the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a comprehensive 24 billion dollars package including free ration for the disadvantaged, cash transfers to poor women and free cooking gas for the next three months. At the same time, he appealed for debt relief to developing countries for ensuring that they can implement such social welfare schemes.

The WHO chief also stressed the need for other governments to follow suit at a juncture when many countries have enforced a lockdown. Dr Tedros on Monday opined that lockdown had to be complemented with a proper procedure of identification, quarantine, and treatment to combat COVID-19. Highlighting that movement restriction is very difficult to accept in any community, he called upon governments to continuously communicate with the citizens. According to the WHO Director-General, this was not just applicable to India but everywhere.

