Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the party, which imposed an Emergency in 1975 and snatched all democratic rights of the people, is crying for democracy today.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha the Minister said, "Congress, the party which imposed the Emergency, snatched all democratic rights, sent Opposition behind bars for no reason, strangled freedom of the press, and censored Kishore Kumar's songs, is crying for democracy today."

He was addressing the House over the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Responding to Congress' "control-freak sarkar" jibe, Shah said the party has forgotten that in a democracy, it is not the leaders, but the people who call the shots. "Those who forget history, become history. I can see it in the House before me," he said.

The House was adjourned twice on Tuesday amid ruckus by the Opposition members who were not allowed to discuss the fuel price rise.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi had lashed out at the Narendra Modi government saying that the Delhi Municipal Corporation bill is about "more and more control by a control freak sarkar (government)."

"This is a politics of delay through delimitation going to lead to disorder, disorganisation and disaster," he alleged. "The BJP is bringing the DMC Amendment Bill only to fight anti-incumbency. BJP can be renamed to BNP- Bharatiya Niyantran Party or Bhartiya Control Freak Party," Singhvi added.

Parliament clears bill to integrate Delhi's 3 Municipal Corporations

The Parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill to reunify the three municipal corporations in Delhi - North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). These three corporations will now function as a single entity.

Amit Shah asserted that due to the mishandling of the three corporations in the last ten years, there were over 250 instances of strikes relating to employee and other issues.

The Bill has amendments related to running the Corporation with transparency and vigil. It also proposes to reduce the number of corporators from 272 to 250. The move was rejected by the opposition.

