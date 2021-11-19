Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi's Move To Repeal Farm Laws On Gurpurab; Calls It 'statesmanlike'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Narendra Modi's announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. Withdrawing the three farm laws that were at the centre of protests since last year, the Home Minister reiterated that the Government will keep serving farmers and always support them in their endeavours. Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "what is unique about PM Modi's announcement is that he picked the special day of ‘Guru Purab’ to announce the decision. "It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship," he wrote.

Earlier today, PM Modi announced that the three farm laws introduced by the government in 2020 will be repealed in the upcoming Parliament Session. The move comes as a major relief to thousands of farmers who have been protesting at the Delhi border since last year.

Farm Laws repealed

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists, and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

"Previous govts were also considering the farm laws. We had numerous rounds of talks and were ready to amend them according to their demands. Maybe we lacked somewhere, maybe it is our fault that we could not convince the farmers. All farm laws will be officially repealed in the next parliament session. I request all of you to return to your homes," said PM Modi.

Notably, the decision to repeal the laws came ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

Image: PTI/ANI