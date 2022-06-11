Amit Shah Launches Several Development Projects In Diu; Reflects On Welfare Work By Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 11 launched multiple development projects in Diu and also reflected upon the reform work done by the central government in the last eight years. Highlighting the welfare work done in the Union Territory of Diu since the formation of the BJP governemnt in 2014, Amit Shah said that the union government executed the Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, constructed public toilets, provided water, established Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for the farmers and disbursed Mudra loans.

Providing an overview of the welfare work done over the past eight years across the country, Union Minister Amit Shah shared the massive coverage of vaccination work and other activities done across the spectrum in the health sector in the wake of the pandemic, reforms in the space sector, success in the area of sports in the form of the increasing number of medals won by India; modernising the army, etc.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Goa CM Pramod Sawant, to shortly inaugurate various developmental projects at Padmabhushan Sports Complex in Diu. pic.twitter.com/i74yXZB7Fc — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

Western Zonal council meeting in Diu

Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on June 11 chaired the western zonal council meeting in the UT of Diu with the Chief Ministers of the states from western India including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The idea of zonal councils was formed to resolve issues between Centre and states as well and inter-state through meeting regularly and having an open dialogue. Besides, Western Zonal Council, there is the Northern Zonal Council, Central Zonal Council, Eastern Zonal Council, and Southern Zonal Council.

Out of the 30 issues that were discussed in the 25th Western Zonal Council meeting, 27 issues were resolved and only 3 were retained for further discussion.



This reflects Modi govt’s resolve towards the all-round development of the nation in the spirit of cooperative federalism. pic.twitter.com/w5PhutAyHp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 11, 2022

Although there are multiple platforms already in place for states to regularly deliberate on bilateral issues, the content and character of the regional council is distinct in the sense that states which are economically, culturally, politically tied to one another can collaborate. Being compact high-level bodies, specially meant for looking after the interests of respective Zones, they are capable of focussing attention on specific issues taking into account regional factors while keeping the national perspective in view.

The meeting was held after a gap of two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to a government official, during the meeting, the Home Minister will be briefed on specific topics pertaining to the region in the areas of border issues, security related matters, law and order and infrastructure like roads, transportation, industries, water, and power.

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah