Amit Shah Lists '3 Types Of Citizens In Bengal', Says Mamata's Favourites Are Infiltrators

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said on Sunday that there are three types of citizens in West Bengal—the infiltrators, whom Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ‘favours’, normal people who are treated like ‘second-grade' citizens, and refugees who have been waiting to get citizenship in the state.

Addressing a rally in the Purba Bardhaman district, Shah stated that only one type of citizen lives across India, but the scenario is different in TMC-ruled Bengal.

“The first kind is infiltrators, whom (Mamata) Didi likes so much. Only BJP can save Bengal from infiltrators. The second kind is the common people, who are treated like second-grade citizens in the state. And third are refugees such as Matuas and Namshudras, who haven't got citizenship for nearly 70 years and are unable to lead a decent life. They should get citizenship and BJP will provide it to them,” the Home Minister said.

Launching a scathing attack on the TMC supremo, Shah said, “Didi has no agenda for the development of Bengal. She spends 12 minutes rallying in Bengal, out of which spends 10 minutes abusing PM Modi and me, two minutes cursing the security forces. Didi always calls us outsiders.”

“He is the Prime Minister of the country and I am the Home Minister, can't we talk to the people of Bengal?” he asked.

Governance of 'bomb, guns & explosives' in Bengal

Amit Shah also stated that the CM has started a new model of governance - bomb, guns and explosives. “We want to change this and bring governance of development, trust, and industry. The politics of violence will not continue in Bengal,” he added.

Shah reiterated the party’s promise to provide job opportunities to the youth of Bengal. He said the BJP government will give employment to one person from every family in the first five years of coming to power.” The BJP leader exuded confidence that the party would oust the TMC government by winning over 200 seats in the assembly elections in Bengal.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth & fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18% respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.