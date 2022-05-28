Amit Shah On 2-day Gujarat Blitz, Will Headline 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' Event With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat on May 28 to take part in public functions in different parts of the state.

PM Modi inaugurated a multispeciality hospital built by the Shree Patel Sewa Samaj at Atkot village in Jasdan tehsil of Gujarat's Rajkot district and Union Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dwarka in Gujarat for a two-day visit to inaugurate several developmental projects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi will be sharing the same stage while attending the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' seminar in Gandhinagar on Saturday evening.

Home Minister Amit Shah started his day in Dwarka by offering prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple. He was joined by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) and met trainees of the Coastal Police Academy in Okha in the Dwarka district of Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the Union Cooperative Minister, would attend an event organised by Panchamrut Dairy and address a gathering at Godhra in the Panchmahal district on Sunday.

Later, he will visit Nadiad town in the Kheda district to dedicate 57 residential and non-residential buildings built across the state for the police department by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation. On May 29, Amit Shah will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. He is also scheduled to watch the IPL’s final match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera in the evening (May 28).

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ministers as well as education secretaries of all the states and Union Territories will participate in the two-day National Conference on School Education on June 1 and 2 in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi in Rajkot

After arriving in Gujarat on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajkot and inaugurated the newly-built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot city. He also inspected the hospital and further reviewed all the necessary facilities and equipment installed for the people of the region.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi also addressed a public event in Rajkot and further highlighted his government's achievements in the last eight years as the NDA government marks its 8th anniversary this year.

Speaking to the people at the event, the Prime Minister started by highlighting that the NDA government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completed eight years of service to the country during which priority was given to service and welfare for the poor people and good governance. Also, quoting his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' mantra, PM Modi said that the government has given a new impetus to the development of the country.

Image: PTI