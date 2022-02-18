Amit Shah Responds To Punjab CM Channi's Letter On Kejriwal's SFJ Links; 'Looking Into It'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday replied to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's letter on Aam Aadmi Party's alleged relation with separatist groups like Sikh For Justice, stating that he has taken serious cognizance of the matter. Amit Shah has further said that he is personally looking into it.

"As per your letter, one political party having relation with anti-India, separatist and banned organizations and using them for favours in elections is extremely alarming for the unity and integrity of the country. The agenda of such organization is no different from that of the enemies of the country," Amit Shah said. The Union Minister further added, "It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that people just to gain power are going to the extent of allying with separatist elements and working towards dividing Punjab as well as India."

Punjab CM writes to Home Ministry

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi had enclosed a copy of the letter of Gurpatwant Singh Panni of Sikhs For Justice, and said, "This letter shows that the Sikhs for Justice, which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with the Aam Aadmi Party. It has been mentioned in the letter that the SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017, and similarly in these elections too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for Aam Aadmi Party."

In the letter, Channi had also highlighted how the co-founder of AAP, and Arvind Kejriwal's one time close aid Kumar Vishwas had levelled serious allegations against the Delhi Chief Minister having close links with Khalistanis. The Punjab Chief Minister urged for a comprehensive probe into the matter.