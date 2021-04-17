Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Infiltration In West Bengal, Confident Of BJP's Win

Amid the fifth phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would exit the State on May 2. He reiterated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure more than 200 seats in the ongoing polls which will drive out Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the State.

Speaking at a mass gathering in Ausgram, Amit Shah said-

"I went to several places in Bengal today. It has been confirmed that on May 2, Didi will exit from the state and the BJP government will be formed by winning more than 200 seats in the elections." Disparaging Mamata-led government, Shah remarked, "One type of people living in Bengal are infiltrators, who are loved dearly by Didi. The second are those like you and me, who have to seek permission from court to celebrate our own festivals. You will not get permission for doing visarjan after Durga Puja under Mamata government's rule."

Amit Shah also extended his wishes to people gathered on occasion of 'Bengali New Year'. He targetted the TMC rule and taunted that a government which enables 'cut-money, syndicate rule and appeasement' should be driven out of the State. Interacting with the gathering, he added-

"My brothers from Namasudra and Matua communities have not received citizenship. I have come to ask you , people of Ausgram, should infiltration be stopped in Bengal or not? Can Didi, Congress or communists stop them? If anyone can stop infiltrators from entering West Bengal, it is the BJP government. "

Shah assured people that no matter how much Chief Minister protested, BJP would grant citizenship status to the members of Namasudra and Matua Communities, further adding that not a single bird could cross borders into the State. Looking up to Kalita Majhi, the BJP candidate from Ausgram, Shah said that Majhi has set an example that destitute women can reach high places in a democracy like ours.

Fifth Phase of State Assembly Elections Underway

Polling for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections were held on Saturday between 7am to 6pm. A total of 45 constituencies across six districts- Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman will go up for polls. About 39 women amongst 319 candidates are in the fray ahead of fifth phase. Amongst 15,789 designated polling stations, security has been swelled up ahead of this phase. Several Indo-Tibetan Police troops and about 1,071 companies of central forces were deployed in the participating constituencies.