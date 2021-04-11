Amit Shah Slams Politicisation Of Cooch Behar Firing; Pins Blame On Mamata's 'provocation'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ‘politicising’ the Cooch Behar firing and said her provocation against Central forces is responsible for the deadly incident. At least four people lost their lives and seven suffered injuries in a firing by CAPFs at a polling booth during the fourth phase of assembly elections in the district on Saturday. While holding a rally in Bengal’s Santipur for BJP candidate Jagannath Sarkar, Amit Shah targeted Banerjee over the Cooch Behar firing.

“Yesterday, an unfortunate incident happened in Cooch Behar. Some miscreants attacked CISF and tried to snatch their weapon and in firing 4 miscreants dies. It is a sad incident. But even more sad is its politicisation. A few days back Mamata had provoked the public against Central forces. I ask Mamata, is her speech not responsible for the incident?” Shah said.

Further accusing the TMC supremo of appeasement, Shah stated that Banerjee did not speak a word or pay tributes to the first-time voter who was killed outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar on the same day. The youth, identified as Anand Burman, was dragged outside polling booth number 85 in the Pathantuli area of Sitalkuchi and was shot dead, a police officer said. Home minister Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee did not pay tributes to Burman as he was not part of her ‘vote bank.’

“Yesterday Anand Burman died as well but Mamata did not give any statement or tribute to him, just because he was not her vote bank. This shows how low Mamata has stooped in her politics of appeasement. It is not too late, she should pay tribute to the man and apologise for her speech in Cooch Behar,” Shah said.

The Minister added that West Bengal elections were largely peaceful except for yesterday’s incident. “I appeal the people and to political parties to vote peacefully and follow EC guidelines. I promise West Bengal that once BJP comes in power, political violence will vanish from the state,” he added.

Mamata politicises Cooch Behar violence

On Saturday, TMC registered a strong protest with the Election Commission over the killing of 4 persons in Cooch Behar during the polling for the 4th phase of the West Bengal election. It accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi constituency. Moreover, Banerjee held Amit Shah responsible for the 'genocide' and demanded his resignation. Slamming the EC for the lack of security, she alleged that the SP of Cooch Behar was recently changed to favour BJP.

Currently, 44 seats in Bengal are up for grabs in phase-4 of polls, with results to be released on May 2.