Amit Shah Tables Delhi Services Bill In Lok Sabha, Says All Objections Political

Amit Shah on Tuesday introduced the Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha amid massive sloganeering by the Opposition. Tabling the bill in the lower house of Parliament, the Union Home Minister termed the Opposition’s objection to the bill as a “political” and asked Speaker Om Birla to permit him to bring the Delhi Services Bill.

Speaking on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The Constitution has given the House the power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court’s judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding national capital. All objections are political. Please permit me to bring this bill.”

"Under Article 249, this House has been given power to bring any law on Delhi," Amit Shah said while the Opposition continued to oppose the bill in Lok Sabha.

Opposition opposes Bill, calls it 'graveyard for cooperative federalism'

Stating his strong opposition to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Congress termed the bill as a "graveyard for cooperative federalism" and said that the bill "vindicates the outrageous infringement of this government (PM Modi-led central government) upon the national capital".

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, "I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as it vindicates the outrageous infringement of the BJP government upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism."

Why is the Bill contentious?

The bill tabled in the Lower House of Parliament will replace the ordinance passed by the BJP-led central government on May 19 which sought to overturn the Supreme Court order, which handed over the executive powers of the national capital in the hands of Delhi government (currently AAP government) in service matters, including the transfer and posting of officers.

The ordinance was brought following Supreme Court May 11 verdict which directed that the Delhi government must have control over services and that the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision. The decision came after the top court disapproved that the Delhi government had no power over services and announced that only Public Order, Police and Land are not under its jurisdiction.