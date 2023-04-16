Union Minister Amit Shah To Kickstart BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Campaign In Goa

All eyes are set on Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is scheduled to address a political meeting in South Goa's Ponda. According to a senior party functionary, the Union Minister's rally will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in Goa for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Amit Shah will arrive in the state at around 3:30 pm on Sunday, April 16. He is scheduled to chair a meeting with party functionaries to discuss organizational issues, and then address a public gathering in Farmagudi Town which is 30 kilometres from Goa's Panaji.

Goa BJP General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar said, "We are expecting more than 25,000 people to attend the rally. Allies will also take part. This meeting will kickstart the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Goa." Sawaikar further exuded confidence that the BJP would win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa.