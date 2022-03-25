Amit Shah Wishes Yogi Adityanath On Assuming Chief Ministership For Second Term In UP

Yogi Adityanath scripted a new milestone in the history of Uttar Pradesh by swearing-in as the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term on Friday, March 25, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah utilised the occasion to laud the newly elected Chief Minister of the state, saying that Yogi Adityanath will create

Amit Shah, who was also present at the occasion with a slew of dignitaries at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, took to Twitter to wish Aditya Nath Yogi. He wrote, “Congratulations to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and the entire cabinet. I am sure that under the guidance of Shri Narendra Modi, all of you will create new dimensions of good governance and poor welfare by relentlessly continuing the development journey of the state.”

PM Modi greets Yogi Adityanath

Along with Amit Shah, PM Modi also greeted Yogi Adityanath on becoming CM of the state. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Hearty congratulations to Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet for taking the oath. In the last 5 years, the journey of state development has achieved several milestones. I am sure that under your leadership, the state will write another new chapter of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the people.”

Yogi Adityanath elected as BJP’s legislative head in UP

Earlier yesterday, CM Yogi Adityanath was unanimously elected as the leader of the Uttar Pradesh BJP legislature party during a meeting in Lucknow on Thursday, and he was sworn in as the state's chief minister for a second term. As his deputies, Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in.

During the swearing-in ceremony at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, 16 Cabinet ministers joined the two deputy chief ministers. Many BJP officials who served in the First Yogi Ministry were given a second chance to serve in the Cabinet. Suresh Kumar Khanna (Finance Minister in the first Yogi Government), Surya Pratap Shahi (Agriculture), Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan (Animal Husbandry), Dharmpal Singh (Irrigation), Nand Gopal Gupta (Civil Aviation), Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (Panchayat Raj), and Jitin Prasada (Technical Education) were sworn in as ministers.

He broke a 37-year-old jinx and helped the BJP-led alliance win 273 seats in the recently concluded UP election. Around 85,000 people including PM Modi, CMs of NDA-ruled states and top BJP leaders attended the ceremony.