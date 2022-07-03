Amravati Murder: Devendra Fadnavis Condemns 'brutal' Killing; 'NIA Probing All Angles'

Days after being appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, reacted to the raging issue over the murder of a chemist in Amravati. Briefing the media, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said it was serious, highlighting the brutality with which Umesh Kohle was murdered. The Maharashtra Deputy CM, listing the action taken so far, informed that in total, seven have been arrested in the matter, including the mastermind.

"National Investigation Agency has also been roped in to investigate. They are looking if there is some international connection. In order to create tension in the country, there are some foreign elements conspiring. Is there any connection with them, of the case? At first, this case was given the angle of robbery...It would be seen if it was actually looking that way, or later, some evidence came forth," he said. Earlier in the day, the NIA started its investigation into the brutal killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati, by lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. The FIR has been registered under Section 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

#BREAKING | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis briefs on Amravati killing, assures 'NIA probing all angles'.



Watch here-https://t.co/I9D46r2Wvj… pic.twitter.com/Mpw6oL6JMN — Republic (@republic) July 3, 2022

4 sequences that unravel hate killing of chemist accessed by Republic

Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of the sequence of how a 54-year-old chemist was hacked to death. The CCTV footage of June 21, from 10-10:30 pm comprises four sequences that unravel the killing of the chemist identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe. In the first sequence, Kolhe can be seen going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son, Sanket, and his wife Vaishnavi were entailing him, in a second bike and entering a dark lane. In the second sequence, the killers can be seen waiting in the corner and then running into the lane behind the Kohle family.

In the third sequence, lights can be seen flashing in the lane, that's when the crime was purportedly committed with Kolhe being stabbed in his neck by the killers multiple times with a sharp weapon. In the fourth, and final sequence, the killers - two on a bike, and one on foot - were seen escaping the crime scene.