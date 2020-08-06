Punjab Hooch Tragedy: SAD Alleges Cong MLAs Involved, Meets Governor To Demand CBI Probe

Amritsar Hooch tragedy that claimed the life of 113 people are now facing political blame game as Shiromani Akali Dal alleged Congress MLAs involvement. A delegation of SAD led by MP and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Punjab governor seeking CBI probe into illicit liquor trade in Punjab. Sukhbir Badal puts fingers on two Congress MLAs including Ramanjit Sikki and Rana Gurjeet Singh and said both Congress MLAs are running this trade. Sukhbir said that Punjab police have arrested suppliers, but are not nabbing the big fishes behind this nexus. He added that the Congress government has constituted SITs to save their legislative members instead of putting them behind bars.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Badal announced a protest against Congress government with the demand of CBI probe outside Punjab Governor house in Chandigarh. A team of Akali leaders will start protest from tomorrow and will continue till the time justice is delivered.

Apart from CBI probe, SAD also raised the demand for compensation announced by Punjab government is not being given to victim families. A victim family from Tarn Taran accompanied by SAD delegation mentioned that Punjab government has put their name out from the list of compensation. Family members alleged that instead of giving them the compensation amount the police threatening them to withdraw the complaint against congress MLA. However, the Punjab government had announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to all victim families.

Congress government responds

In response to the allegations against MLAs and leaders, congress government in a statement said that SAD is trying to play dirty politics and playing with the sentiments of victim families. Congress Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said that following the pattern of Rajasthan and MP now they are following the line of BJP according to their directions. He added that the mafia raj prevailed in state during the regime of SAD-BJP government. And also advice them to have patience till the time inquiry report comes and the conspirators will not be spared.