Amul Milk Price Hike: Congress Slams Centre; 'Maybe Modi Ji, Amit Shah Don't Drink Milk'

After Amul hiked the price of all variants of pouched milk, Congress attacked the government on Friday, February 3. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, talking to the media, claimed that the 'common man will be affected' by the increase in price.

"Maybe Modi ji and Amit Shah ji do not drink milk, but it is necessary for children of our country to drink milk," said Chowdhury, adding that the government under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made its intentions clear by bringing about a price change.

“Due to the anti-farmer policies of the Modi government and the mishandling of lumpy skin disease, there has been a huge reduction in fodder for cows and buffalo. Due to this, fodder has become expensive. Dairy farmers are not getting fair prices. The ever-increasing milk prices are affecting the nutrition of the country's children. When will this vicious cycle be resolved?" asked party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Amul hikes the price of pouch milk of all varieties

In a notification issued to all AMDs, retailers, and consumers, Amul announced that the price of pouch milk of all varieties has been revised upwards with effect from February 2 night dispatch, i.e., February 3 morning. As per the notification, now, Amul Taaza 180 ml will be available for Rs 10; Amul Taaza 500 ml for Rs 27; Amul Taaza 1 litre for Rs 54; Amul Taaza 2 litre for Rs 108; Amul Taaza 6 litre for Rs 324.

Amul Gold 500 ml will be available for Rs 33; Amul Gold 1 litre for Rs 66 per; Amul Gold 6 litre for Rs 396. Also, Amul Cow Milk 500 ml will be available for Rs 28; Amul Cow Milk 1 litre for Rs 56 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml for Rs 35; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 1 litre for Rs 70; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre for Rs 420.

The price hike applies to all parts of the country except Gujarat.