Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy Addresses The Country, Mentions Initiatives Taken By His Govt

While greeting the people of the country on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy mentioned that he is proud of his 14 month-old government for upholding all the values as enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

"I am proud to say that the last 14-month rule followed justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity mentioned on the first page of the Constitution of India," said CM Reddy.

Andhra CM further added that his government is implementing the "Nava Ratnas," the promises made during the election campaign so that there is no discrimination made while ruling.

While highlighting the welfare schemes implemented in the various sectors, Jaganmohan Reddy mentioned that "we are implementing welfare schemes for the benefits of all the farmers and the women."

"Besides, all our welfare schemes are intended to uplift the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, and the poor among the upper castes, towards a more equal society, per the fundamental rights mentioned inside the constitution," further added CM Reddy.

The chief minister further highlighted that his government is upgrading the education infrastructure and even the curriculum in the state.

"We are upgrading the infrastructure of the government schools and even the curriculum. Students are being given fee reimbursements and expenses for lodging and boarding. From shoes to books, we are providing everything for free. We are also regulating the private education institutions with two commissions," added CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Reddy said his government has allocated 1,088 new ambulances and has set an aid of Rs 5,000 crores for COVID-19 patients.

The CM further added that the "state only had 11 medical colleges until 2019, and his government has planned to start 16 more medical colleges in the past 14 months". He said that all hospitals are being upgraded and are providing free treatment for diseases

Andhra Pradesh chief minister said, "Out 129 promises made by the Yuvanjana Sramika Rythu Congress Party(YSRCP), the government has successfully fulfilled about 83 of them within 14 months since it attained power."

"The calendar for the launches based on 30 more promises has been set. This would mean that 90 percent of the promises have already been delivered. We are implementing 39 more schemes that were not mentioned in our manifesto," added Reddy.

While referring to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, CM mentioned that his government soon would be laying down the foundation of an executive capital in Vishakhapatnam and a judicial capital at Kurnool, while demanding the Centre for the special status of the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

