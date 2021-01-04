Andhra CM Jagan Breaks Silence On Hindu Temples' vandalism; Sees Political Conspiracy

Breaking his silence on the incidents of idol desecration in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has pointed out that all the attacks took place before the launch of Government programs. Hinting at an Opposition conspiracy behind the incidents, Reddy cited nine instances where the attack on the temples coincided with launch of various welfare schemes by his government. The Andhra CM also described attacks on temples as "political guerrilla warfare" intended to defame Andhra Police and divert attention of people from the work that his government is doing.

Citing that the attacks are happening in remote areas and that the temples are not under the Endowments Department, Reddy added that his government has installed CCTV cameras in as many as 20,000 temples. He also directed the Andhra Police to come up with plans to prevent such attacks, while inaugurating the AP State Police Duty Meet titled 'Ignite', virtually from the Camp Office in Tadepalli. Jagan Mohan Reddy also squarely blamed Chandrababu Naidu's party for the attacks stating that the temples where descretion took place are owned by TDP.



Jagan said, “Who benefits from smashing idols of God? Who benefits from anarchy in temples and chapels? Who benefits from provoking emotions and committing violence? Who benefits from making false propaganda that hurts people's faith? Vested interests are stooping to the level of even desecrating temples to gain political mileage. They are trying to divert public attention from government programs by resorting to attacks on temples."

A 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama at the Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district and Lord Subrahmanya Swamy's idol in Lord Vigneshwara temple of Rajahmundry district were found in a desecrated condition, bringing the Jagan Mohan-led Andhra government under fierce criticism. While Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has demanded a CBI probe, BJP's state in-charge Sunil Deodhar compared the current spate of attacks on temples to the destruction of Goa temples in the 16th century. Terming the vandalization of Lord Ram's idol as "horrific", he claimed that the AP government was tacitly supporting a "particular religion". Moreover, he lambasted the police's failure to catch the culprits. Moreover, even as Andha government faced backlash, BJP's Sunil Deodhar on Sunday said that a Goddess Sita idol was found broken in the Sitaram Temple near Pandit Nehru Busstop in Vijayawada.

Andhra govt sacks TDP leader

Amid the uproar over the vandalization, the Andhra Pradesh government squarely placed the blame on a senior TDP leader. According to a government memo dated January 2, former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been sacked as the Chairman of the Trust board for not only the shrine where the vandalization took place but also the Sri Pyditalli Ammavari Devasthanam and the Sri Mandeswara Swamy Temple. This action has been taken in accordance with Section 28 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act. Alleging that he failed to discharge his "legitimate duties", Raju has been accused of neglecting the security aspects of the temple in connection with the vandalization of Lord Ram's idol.

