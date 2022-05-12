CM Jagan Reddy Takes Action On Illegalities In Andhra Pradesh; 3 Scams Exposed In A Week

In the latest development in Andhra Pradesh, three big scams were exposed in a single week as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led govt took cognizance of illegalities in the state and initiated action against the offenders. Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) faced an FIR earlier this week in the illegal land pooling case in Amaravati. Further, Education baron P Narayana was arrested in the SSC question paper leak while CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's kin, who was involved in the extortion case, was also arrested.

Fresh FIR against Chandrababu Naidu

Earlier this week, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh registered a fresh case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the former AP Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president, and others. Based on a complaint filed by the ruling YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, the CID registered the case on May 9 against Chandrababu Naidu, former minister P Narayana and several businessmen, alleging certain illegal and corrupt activities between 2014 and 2019 with regard to designing of the master plan for capital city Hyderabad. The FIR was submitted to the special judge for ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) cases in Vijayawada on Monday, May 9.

This is not the first such case against the TDP chief. Last month, the Kalyandurg town police had registered a case against Naidu and his son (MLC Nara Lokesh) for making alleged false allegations a day after a seven-month-old girl died on the way to the hospital. Naidu had supported the family members’ claims that the police stopped them on their way to allow the victory rally of Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan.

Ex-AP Minister arrested in SSC paper leak case

Meanwhile, the government has taken strict action against the person involved in the SSC question paper leak case and arrested the former minister and owner of many educational institutions P Narayana, and several others. Andhra police acted swiftly and traced the question paper leak to a Zilla Parishad high school at Nellapalli where teachers shared the question paper with staffs of the Narayana group.