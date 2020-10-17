Andhra Pradesh CM Writes To Amit Shah Over Flood Situation; Seeks Assistance From Centre

The state of Andhra Pradesh is reeling under the effect of heavy rains and flash floods which has claimed 14 deaths. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and explained the impact of recent torrential rains and the flood situation in the state.

In the letter, the chief minister said that the farmers and poor families were the most affected. Apprising about the heavy rains, Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed upon the need for immediate help from the Union Government for relief and rehabilitation works.

The Andhra CM further requested the Home Minister to send a central team to estimate the loss suffered by the state. As per initial estimates, the loss is estimated at Rs 4500 crores and an immediate release of Rs 1000 crore is needed to bring back normalcy.

On October 13, Island Polavaram of East Godavari district received a maximum rainfall of about 265.10 mm, followed by Katrenikona with 228.20 mm and Tallarevu with 200.50 mm. Similarly, Akivedu and Peravalli of West Godavari district received 205.30 mm and 204.02 mm of rainfall.

The Chief Minister further explained that due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, the state witnessed torrential rains between October 9 and 13 that has disrupted normal live in the state.

With the continuous rains, streams were flooded which led to severe damage to roads, power supply, and infrastructure. Also, the farmers in the state suffered massive loss with crops damage amid the harvesting season.

Besides incessant rains in the state along with the neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Telangana, and in upper catchment areas of Krishna basin, major inflows were received at Prakasam Barrage. Due to the heavy inflow of water received from various rivers upstream, gates of Prakasam Barrage were opened to release surplus water.

