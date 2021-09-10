Andhra Pradesh Govt Slams TDP For Misleading People On Disha Act, Safety Of Women In State

Slamming the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that the opposition party has been misleading people and has no responsibility towards the women in the state. Further, speaking about the Disha Bill which is yet to be passed in the Parliament, she said that the TDP does not respect the act and is making no efforts.

Sucharita was addressing the media in Amaravati after visiting the family of the engineering student Ramya who was killed by a man in daylight in the month of August. Also, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the family.

Further, speaking about the Disha Bill, she said that the state government looks forward to ensuring the safety of women through the Disha Act, whereas the TDP leaders are only misguiding the people. Several criminal activities against women were reported even during the TDP rule, however, the government did not do anything for that or even did any act like Disha for the protection of women, she added.

The Home Minister further demanded that the TDP leaders should support the passing of the Disha Bill in Parliament.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister slams TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita also took a jibe at TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh after he burned down the copies of the Disha Act. She alleged that Lokesh has been politicising every incident and has very less understanding of law enforcement. Further adding to it, she said that the Narasaraopet case has been solved and the accused was arrested immediately, however, TDP leader Lokesh is making a scene out of the incident even after several months.

He was allegedly planning to hold a protest in Narasaraopet in support of the victim's family. Later, he was arrested along with other TDP leaders on their way. Lokesh was scheduled to visit the family of Anusha, a college student who was murdered in the month of February, and Ramya, an engineering student killed publicly in August.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSRCP government also accused the TDP of politicising the situation.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/PTI