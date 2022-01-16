Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief Demands Release Of Farmer Arrested Over Alleged 'false Case'

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded the immediate release of the farmer arrested over a “false” case. Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the farmer, identified as Narendra, was falsely arrested over a case filed at the behest of the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA in Guntur district. He demanded that the ruling government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy must render an apology to the farmer's family.

TDP President Chandrababu Naidu demanded the immediate release of Narendra, who hails from Savalyapuram which falls in the Vinukonda assembly constituency in the Guntur district. Objecting to the imprisonment of the farmer during the Sankranti festival season, Naidu said that the ruling government was wrong for arresting Narendra over a false case. He also demanded that that ruling government must apologise to the farmer’s family alleging that the family was “wronged and disrespected” during festival season.

“The farmers’ community would not forgive the Jagan Reddy regime for putting so much pain to a family of ‘Annadathas’ (food givers),” Naidu said in an official statement. He further said that Narendra was a “highly concerned farmer”, who sought remunerative prices for crops. “However, instead of positively responding to his plea, the Jagan Reddy Government started insulting and humiliating the entire farmers’ community,” Naidu said.

Naidu raised an allegation that the case that led to the arrest of the farmer was illegal and fake, filed at the behest of the ruling YSRCP MLA of Vinukonda. He demanded the state government to suspend Vinukonda Rural CI Ashok Kumar for making the arrest. Furthermore, the TDP chief also demanded compensation from the state government to the farmer’s family for causing them “agony” during the festival season.

Jagan Mohan Reddy in pressure from oppn over Kurnool dispute

Earlier last week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came under pressure after he was questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged attack on their leader Budda Srikanth Reddy. BJP leader Vishnuvardan Reddy raised questions after the party's district president was arrested instead of the rioters after a clash broke out between a mob and BJP workers in Kurnool over illegal constructions in the Bandi Atmakur. According to the BJP leader, both the government officials and police officials are being biased and are acting against the opposition leaders.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI