Anurag Thakur's Advice To Mann On Digital Jail: 'Ensure Jailed Criminals Don't Kill'

Anurag Thakur, talking about the 'digital jail' announced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana, said the state chief minister should focus on ensuring that gangsters are not able to commit crimes sitting in jail. The Union Minister of Sports and Information and Broadcasting brought up the murders of industrialists, athletes allegedly committed by jailed gangsters. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a digital jail in Ludhiana on Thursday. The digital jail, among other high-tech features, will also have separate cabins for judges to hear cases within premises of the prison itself.

“I would only say this much to the Chief Minister of Punjab that the gangsters who are sitting in the jails should not commit crimes. From Moosewala to other industrialists to the murder of sportspersons, there has been a huge roll of gangsters sitting in jails. They could not take action on that, and are now moving towards making a digital jail.”

“I think they have to do whatever they want to reduce the crime rate in Punjab and make it a drug free Punjab, they have not taken any step towards that. It has to be taken very seriously and should create such an environment where the people of Punjab feel safe.”

#WATCH | Jalandhar, Punjab: I want to tell the Punjab CM that make sure that jailed criminals don't execute crimes outside jail...from Moose Wala's murder to athlete's murder, jailed gangsters have hands in it...": Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/n0w0RLuZ6t — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

A 'digital jail' in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, said on Friday that a "digital jail" will be constructed on 50 acres of land to handle cases involving notorious offenders inside the jail complex. The Chief Minister told a gathering after presenting appointment letters to the recently hired jail wardens at Ladda Kothi that the Centre has granted Rs 100 crore to build the digital jail close to Ludhiana.

Mann said judges will have individual cabins in the jail, allowing them to hear cases without having to transport serious offenders to outside courts. According to Mann, land has been identified in Mohali for the construction of an "ultra modern" office for the prison department, the PTI reported.

Modernising the Punjab police

The Chief Minister stated that every effort is being made to modernise the police force along scientific lines. A number of changes, including training on technical advancements so they can combat cyberattacks, are now underway. He said that sophisticated jammers and other tools are being placed in jails to monitor cell phone use while criminals are confined.

Mann added that the Punjab Police is implementing anti-drone technology to prevent infiltration from outside the country. He said that Punjab government and digital behemoth Google will soon work together to modernise state law enforcement.

He said a thorough plan had already been created for this purpose, and the official agreement will shortly be signed. According to Mann, the jail department will add 351 new positions, and a new women-only jail will also be built. Mann said the state has ample resources and that every attempt will be made to upgrade, fortify, and modernise the jails in Punjab.