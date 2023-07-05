AP CM Jagan Reddy To Meet PM Modi Today Amid Speculation Of Possible TDP-BJP Alliance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (July 5) during his visit to Delhi. The meet is slated to flag pending issues concerning the state and possible ties between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Chief Minister will be meeting the Prime Minister and Home Minister to press for the unresolved and pending issues related to Andhra Pradesh,” sources told Republic.

They added that with an eye on the General Elections in 2024, CM Jagan could be prepared to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and might hold talks on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and other issues pertaining to the state.

TDP-BJP to join hands?

The meeting between CM Jagan and PM Modi comes at a time when there are speculations that the TDP and the BJP might join hands for the coming elections.

It is to be remembered that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu had met Union Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda last month.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Pattabhi Ram, however, said that there was no need to attach any kind of political importance to CM Jagan’s visit to Delhi.

“Everyone is aware that whenever Jagan meets the PM it's only for his personal issues and because of the cases running against him. The CM has never met the Prime Minister in the interest of the state,” the TDP leader said.

Ram further added that considering the tough stand the Prime Minister has taken on corruption, the NDA would not be inclined for “any kind of tie-up with the most corrupt Chief Minister”.

“In this backdrop we don’t find any possibility of Jagan Mohan Reddy being inducted into the NDA or the BJP allying with the YSRCP for the upcoming elections. It could also be said that Jagan is the most untouchable person in Indian politics,” the TDP leader added.