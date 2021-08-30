AP CPI Secretary Demands To Clarify Centre's Stand On Andhra Pradesh Capital Issue

Andhra Pradesh Communist Party of India state secretary K Ramakrishna said on Monday that the central government should clarify its stance on the issue of the state's capital and stop playing politics over the matter.

Speaking to the press, Ramakrishnan said, "We have been suspecting since the beginning that the Centre is playing politics over the state's capital issue. This was proved in a recent Parliament session when responding to the petrol price hike in the respective states, the Centre mentioned Visakhapatnam as Andhra Pradesh capital.”

He further attacked the government on the unabated surge in fuel prices across the country. "The central government is primarily responsible for rising petrol and diesel prices in the country, he said. At the same time, the Andhra Pradesh government has also increased taxes on petrol and diesel," Ramakrishnan said.

"The neighbouring states are reducing prices, but Jagan Mohan Reddygovernment is not taking any such initiatives. We request the state govt to reduce the burden on the people of the state," he added. He slammed the BJP-led Central government and YSRCP for privatising public assets. The CPI secretary said, "On one side, the state government is opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP); on the other hand, the state is selling its 10 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam."

Opposition protests against fuel price hike in AP

Earlier last month, the Left parties in Andhra Pradesh, led by CPM, staged a protest against the rise in fuel prices. The party members held the protest after the petrol prices touched the state's Rs 100 per litre mark. CPM state Leader P Madhu and senior leader Ch Baburao led the protest where hundreds of workers participated. The Left party workers, along with auto drivers in Vijaywada, took part in this protest. The protesting auto drivers said that they were highly concerned with the rising petrol, diesel, and gas prices. The protested who held rallies and sloganeered around the city demanded a decrease in the fuel prices. Protesting against the Centre for the price hike, the protesters raised slogans against the Prime Minister and said, "BJP down, Modi down down."

With ANI Inputs

Image Credit: ANI