'Archaic 2G Not Functional': Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre Over Internet Restoration In J-K

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed the Union Government over the restoration of 2G mobile internet services in the valley. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija who has taken over Mehbooba's Twitter account tweeted saying the "claims of internet resumption in Kashmir are ludicrous". She stated that 2G "isn't functional" and called the technology "archaic"

'Archaic technology like 2G isn't functional'

She added, "This ‘gift’ after 6 months of a net blockade is akin to tossing crumbs to Kashmiris. Are these the ‘equal rights’ we enjoy now?"

Internet access restricted to 301 white-listed websites

The J&K administration on January 24 ordered the resumption of 2G services across all networks on both pre- and post-paid mobile phone services in Kashmir. The order mentioned that access would be restricted to 301 white-listed websites and no social media could be accessed.

The list of 301 whitelisted websites included email services, banking websites, education-related websites, job platforms, entertainment and sports websites, 13 websites for accessing government and other services, travel websites and 53 news websites.

SC ordered J-K administration to review restrictive orders

The administration snapped all forms of communication and internet services on August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of special status to the then state of Jammu and Kasmir. The government then resumed landline phone services in the last week of September; post-paid mobile phones on October 14, 2019; and prepaid connections in January following a Supreme Court order regarding internet suspension in J&K. The Ladakh administration had restored 4G mobile internet connectivity in Kargil on December 27, after a gap of 145 days.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had ordered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all restrictive orders imposed in the Union Territory. The bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai said suspending internet indefinitely violated telecom rules. The court had noted that the restrictions on the internet have to follow the “principles of proportionality” and complete curbs must be considered by the state only as an extraordinary measure.

Kashmiri leaders detained

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of PDP has been detained without a trial along with former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, JKPC chief Sajad Lone and others since the abrogation of Article 370. In December, Mufti noted that the people of the country need not visit Kashmir to experience the subjugation of the locals in the valley as the BJP has ensured that a "Kashmir-like" situation prevails in every part of India.

(With Agency Inputs)