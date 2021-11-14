On Saturday, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet approved the 'Pakke Declaration,' which aims to promote "climate-resilient development" in the state. The announcement is the first of its sort by any state government in the country, according to an official government release. During the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsav,' an initiative of the Government of India to honour and remember 75 years of independence, Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the declaration a "historic and significant milestone."

The CM wrote on Twitter, “The #PakkeDeclaration on climate change resilient & responsive Arunachal adopted in cabinet meeting today is a historic & significant milestone in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. It envisages climate resilient development thru its 5 broad themes ie #PanchDharas resting on 75 strategies.”

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet adopts declaration on climate change, called 'Pakke Declaration'

The #PakkeDeclaration on climate change resilient & responsive Arunachal adopted in cabinet meeting today is a historic & significant milestone in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.



It envisages climate resilient development thru its 5 broad themes ie #PanchDharas resting on 75 strategies. pic.twitter.com/fUZ4rob1bz — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 13, 2021

Fifth theme of #PakkeDeclaration ‘Evidence Generation & Collaborative Action’ and its 10 strategies… pic.twitter.com/dWCjzaPQ9r — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 13, 2021

Climate Change declaration focuses on multiple aspects with 75 strategies

For the first time outside of the state capital, the cabinet meeting was held at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke Kessang district, led by Khandu. The 'Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh' envisions a multi-sectoral approach to low-emission and climate-resilient development based on five broad themes, or Panch Dharas: environment, forest, and climate change; health and well-being of all; sustainable and adaptive living; livelihoods and opportunities; and evidence generation and collaborative action. Protecting forest cover, restoring degraded forests, reducing health vulnerability due to climate change and extreme weather events, developing master plans for all urban areas that reflect local climate change-induced risks, adopting efficient irrigation measures, and promoting entrepreneurship are just a few of the 75 strategies that make up the plan. According to the government press release, the action plan will be implemented with sector-specific resource allocation within respective budgetary envelopes for coordinated and methodical engagements to immediately address and mitigate climate change's impact.

The CM went on to say that the government would do all possible to "protect people from the challenges posed by climate change and its impact on biodiversity" by tackling both economic and ecological threats. Kaiser-e-Hind, a rare butterfly species, was chosen as the state butterfly at the Cabinet meeting. The Department of Environment and Forest has also been renamed the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Signed the ‘#PakkeDeclaration on climate change resilient & responsive Arunachal,’ along with my minister colleague, today at Pakke Tiger Reserve during the cabinet meeting.



This is the first ever cabinet sitting held outside the State capital Itanagar, and in a tiger reserve. pic.twitter.com/WNZma8Fgej — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 13, 2021

(IMAGE: Facebook - Pema Khandu)