'Arvind Kejriwal Drunk On Power': Anna Hazare Tears Into Ex-protege Over Liquor Scam

The faceoff over the Delhi liquor scam exploded on Tuesday as social activist Anna Hazare hit out at AAP supremo and his former protege Arvind Kejriwal. In a letter addressed to Kejriwal, he reminded the Delhi CM of his stance pertaining to liquor shops during his India Against Corruption days. Mentioning that both Kejriwal, as well as Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, appreciated the fact that neither cigarettes nor liquor has been sold in his village Ralegaon Siddhi for the last 35 years, he lamented the U-turn taken by the AAP founder. To buttress his point, he quoted from 'Swaraj'- the book written by Kejriwal in 2012 before joining politics.

Here is what Arvind Kejriwal wrote in 'Swaraj':

"Problem: At present, officials give licenses for opening liquor shops on the recommendation of politicians. They give licenses after taking bribes. There are many difficulties due to liquor shops. People's family life gets destroyed. The irony is that no one asks the people who are directly impacted by this whether liquor shops should be opened. The liquor shops are imposed on them."

Suggestion: The license for opening liquor shops should be given only when the Gram Sabha approves it in the concerned meeting. 90% of the women present there should vote for it. The women present in the meeting should be able to cancel the license for opening liquor shops via a simple majority."

#AnnaVsKejriwal | Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal on scams; reminds him of Lokpal movement. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/aBdezKk2tG pic.twitter.com/hD9KUNpQRh — Republic (@republic) August 30, 2022

Commenting on this, Anna Hazare wrote, "After joining politics and becoming the CM, it seems that you forgot your principles and ideology. That's why your government formulated a new liquor policy in Delhi. It seems that this will give an impetus to liquor sales as well as consumption of liquor. Liquor shops can be opened in every lane. This can lead to an increase in corruption. This is not in the interest of people". He also alleged that Kejriwal is drunk on power.

Anna Hazare's letter to Arvind Kejriwal:

'Kejriwal forgot about Lokpal'

Reiterating that forming a political party was not the aim of the India Against Corruption movement, Anna Hazare contended that it would have been better to have a pressure group of like-minded individuals. In the letter, he accused AAP of damaging this historic movement and alleged that it was now functioning like other political parties. The octogenarian activist also pointed out that Kejriwal had forgotten his agenda of enacting a strong Lokayukta power and instead focused on formulating a new excise policy.

Anna Hazare opined, "The historic Lokpal and Lokayukta movement took place for corruption-free India. Lakhs of people came on the streets. At that time, you used to give big speeches on the stage about the need for Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in the states. You talked about ideal politics and an ideal system. But after becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi, you forgot the law of Lokpal and Lokayukta. Not only this, you did not even try to enact a strong Lokayukta law in the Delhi Assembly. And now your government has made a liquor policy destroying the lives of people and impacting the women."