Arvind Kejriwal Govt's Woes Increase As Delhi LG Orders Probe Into 'ghost' Teachers Scam

In fresh trouble for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an inquiry into the alleged 'ghost' teachers scam. He flagged instances of irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers and embezzlement of funds by providing salaries to non-existent guest teachers in the Delhi government schools. Directing that a verification of the engagement, physical attendance, and salaries of all guest teachers must be undertaken, he asked for a status report within a month.

The Secretary to the Delhi LG wrote to the Chief Secretary in this regard. She noted, "Hon'ble LG has observed that such instances are of serious concern and cannot occur without the connivance of the Principals/Vice Principals/Teachers/Accounts Functionaries/Staff of the schools and reflect lack of adequate monitoring and supervision by officers at various levels of the Education Department. Hon'ble LG has desired that any such instance of fraudulent withdrawal of government funds should be met with exemplary and deterrent action against officials/staff involved in such practices including those at the supervisory level".

Delhi LG flags irregularities

Incidentally, this is not the first occasion on which the Delhi LG has taken a tough stance on alleged irregularities pertaining to the education department. In August, he sought a report from the Chief Secretary over a delay of more than 2.5 years in acting on a CVC report on an inquiry into the construction of additional classrooms in government schools. After receiving a complaint pertaining to this in 2019, the CVC found gross irregularities and procedural lapses in the execution of the projects. This assumes significance as AAP claims to have brought about a revolution in education in Delhi.

In another letter addressed to the Delhi Chief Secretary later, VK Saxena also expressed concern about the decline in enrollment in government schools and significant absenteeism of students despite the high level of investment made by the ruling dispensation in improving school infrastructure, teaching and learning processes. Thus, he sought an explanation for this anomaly in the "larger public interest". Meanwhile, AAP sought to turn the tables on BJP by complaining that the schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are in a dilapidated state.