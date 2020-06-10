Arvind Kejriwal Meets HM Amit Shah; Discusses Coronavirus Situation In Delhi

Amid a surge in Coronavirus case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the National Capital. This comes as Delhi added 10,000 cases in just eight days from June 1, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, analysis of data provided by the city government reveals.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal apprised about his detailed discussion and stated that the Home Minister assured full cooperation.

Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon’ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 10, 2020

'Will cross 5 lakh cases by July-end'

Earlier, Kejriwal while shedding light on the growing coronavirus cases in the national capital said that during the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, the Centre revealed that cases in Delhi could grow exponentially crossing 5 lakh by the end of July.

"Yesterday the SDMA meeting was held, Manish Sisodia ji went. The numbers presented by the Centre show that corona will spread rapidly in the state. By June 30, 1 lakh cases will be there, by July 15, 2.5 lakh and by July 31, 5 lakh cases will be there. We would need 80,000 beds by July end," the Delhi CM said.

"It's a big challenge. We have to save ourselves from Corona. Please wear a mask while leaving the house, keep washing hands and maintain social distancing. If one person does not do it he will affect others. We have to make this into a 'jan andolan'," he said.

While talking about the irregularities in the Delhi Corona App, he remarked, "The media persons pointed so many faults in our app. You can continue telling us this, we will try to resolve the issues with our app."

