Arvind Kejriwal Reveals Big Plans For Development In Delhi Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Ahead of assembly elections, Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has listed big plans for the development of Delhi, while expressing hope that the Centre will allocate sufficient funds to the national capital by setting aside political goals in the upcoming Union Budget.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Kejriwal said, “All parties’ manifesto will include resolutions to fight pollution, to make transportation fit, to encourage metro, to clean the Yamuna, and to facilitate sewer lines in all households of Delhi. Every party would make promises to utilise the upcoming budget for the welfare and development of the city.”

“AAP assures to set aside suitable funds from the annual budget proposed by the BJP-led Central government extensively to curb Delhi's pollution," Kejriwal added.

The Chief Minister promised to extract funds from the Punjab and Haryana government in order to get rid of stubble burning.and to ensure world-class transport in Delhi.

'Focus on over-all development of Delhi'

Arvind Kejriwal also said that the focus of the AAP government will be to utilise funds extensively for the cleaning of Yamuna River, for making available water and sewage facilities to the people of Delhi, and for expanding the Delhi metro.

“I believe that whichever party comes to power in Delhi, should set aside political agendas and utilize the allocated budget to fulfill requirements as listed above,” the AAP leader said.

Arvind also exuded confidence that sufficient budget will be allocated to the Delhi Municipal Corporation by setting aside its provisions from politics.

“AAP also wished to keep Municipal Corporation aside from politics. There is a lack of funds in Municipal Corporation. We appeal to the BJP government to provide sufficient funds to the Centre-run corporation to carry out its tasks, and we will not intervene in its operations.”

“We do not support any delays in the budget nor do we support irregular funds for Delhi.”

Arvind Kejriwal said that he will write to the Central government, requesting it to allocate budget without worrying about the upcoming assembly elections and hoped that the budget would be utilised in the best way for the welfare of its people and for the development of the city.

The Union Budget is scheduled to be presented on February 1, 2020.

