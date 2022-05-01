Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP For Not Naming Gujarat Party President From State

Launching fresh salvos at the ruling BJP in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday taunted the saffron party for not providing the state with a party president who belongs to Gujarat. Furthering his tirade at the state BJP, Kejriwal went on and stated that rather than just the party's state president, C R Patil is the 'real CM' of Gujarat and he is the one running the state, adding it is an insult to the people of Gujarat. It is pertinent to mention here that Patil hails from Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

Taking to Twitter after addressing the Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan in the Bharuch district of Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Maharashtra's CR Patil is the BJP's Gujarat President. Did you not get a single Gujarati for the post of state president? People say he is not only the party president but also runs the Gujarat government. He is the real CM. This is a gross insult to the people of Gujarat. BJP people, give Gujarat a Gujarati president (Sic)."

After Delhi, Punjab AAP looking for making in-roads in Gujarat

It is pertinent to note that AAP won 27 seats in the elections for the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) back in March 2021. After the victory, Kejriwal stated, "Why has BJP been governing here for the last 25 years? It's not as if they're doing great. There are a lot of issues. Different parties come to power in states across the country but only one party is governing here."

Earlier in April 2022, a month after registering a landslide poll victory in Punjab, both Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited Gujarat. While addressing a Tiranga Yatra in the state, Kejriwal said, "In Delhi, we have finished corruption; in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann finished corruption in ten days," the Delhi leader said, adding, "After 25 years of rule, they are full of arrogance...give a chance to AAP, like the people of Delhi and Punjab gave. If you do not like it, change the government and bring them back."

Kejriwal had earlier announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections slated to be held later this year. The party had contested in the assembly elections in 2017, however, couldn't make any in-roads.