Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighting a coal shortage crisis that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to the national capital. Kejriwal urged the Prime Minister to look into the matter.

"I draw your attention to the prevailing coal shortage situation that is continuing since August/September 2021 for the third month in a row, which has affected the power generation from the major Central Generation plans supplying power to the NCT of Delhi," the letter to PM Modi read.

The demand by the Delhi CM comes a day after Andhra Pradesh CM YS Reddy drafted a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerned over the energy crisis in the state.

Kejriwal alerts about power supply crisis in capital

Kejriwal in his letter also emphasised that with the coal stock situation exhausting in power generation stations, the dependence on gas stations supplying power to Delhi has increased. But even the gas stations supplying power to Delhi do not have adequate Administered Pricing Mechanism (APM) gas to run at full capacity. “If the situation continues, it would severely impact the power supply situation in Delhi,” Delhi CM Kejriwal maintained in the letter.

Presently, Delhi is home to six power stations (two coal-based, four has-based) with a total capacity of 3,000 MW. The Delhi government receives 33.6 of its total power needs from coal-based thermal power plants (TPP) that don't meet emission norms for particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, and oxides of nitrogen as stipulated by the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order necessary directions to the concerned Ministries/Offices to ensure adequate coal and APM gas supply to power generation plants that supply power to Delhi. Kejriwal also urged the PM to put a curb on the maximum rate of power sold through exchange.

Andhra CM highlights energy crisis in state

In a similar context, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday sought urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in matters pertaining to the developing energy crisis in the state. The Andhra Pradesh CM in a letter drafted to PM Modi stated that the unfolding International crisis has resulted in a three-fold increase in the electricity charges across Europe and China while further deeming that the crisis has now hit India.

"In Andhra Pradesh, the post-COVID power demand increased by 15% in the last six months and by 20% in the last one month, coupled with coal shortage is pushing the country's energy sector into turmoil," the draft maintained. "The daily average market price of about 40 MU/day energy that we purchase has increased 3 times from a daily average of Rs 4.6 per kWh on 15th September to a daily average of Rs 15 per kWh on 8th October 2021," CM Reddy asserted.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/PIXABAY