Arvind Kejriwal's Absence From Rajghat On October 2 Irks BJP; 'Insult To Mahatma Gandhi'

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday lashed out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his absence from Rajghat on October 2, i.e Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Speaking to the media, he opined that this reflected the Delhi CM's disrespect for constitutional institutions and great personalities. Gupta's comments came in the wake of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena pulling up Kejriwal for the "utter disregard" shown by him and his government towards the commemoration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Adesh Gupta remarked, "The Delhi CM did not go to Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi on his birth anniversary and didn't pay his respects. Rajghat is in Delhi. When everyone goes and pays their respects, the CM not going there is unfortunate. He gave this indication from the way in which he removed the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi from his office. On one hand, AAP has removed the picture of the Father of the Nation from their offices in Delhi and Punjab. On the other hand, when he visits Gujarat, he goes to Sabarmati and spins the Charkha."

"When AAP was formed, the same Arvind Kejriwal would walk with Mahatma Gandhi's picture and the tricolour. The way in which he changes colours shows his character. The Father of the Nation is respected by the entire country. Not paying homage to him at his Samadhi on his birth anniversary is a big insult to the Father of the Nation. Kejriwal has proved that he neither believes in constitutional institutions nor respects our great persons," the BJP leader added.

LG pulls up Arvind Kejriwal

In the letter addressed to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG VK Saxena observed, "Hon'ble President of India and Vice President etc. are the apex constitutional institutions of the nation and showing respect to such institutions is fundamental duty of every citizen. As host to yesterday's function at Vijay Ghat, it was incumbent upon the Government of Delhi, as representative of public, to remain present to receive the dignitaries and see them off at departure. Prima facie, it appears to me a serious breach of protocol and deliberate disrespect."