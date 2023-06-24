As 'Corrupt Kamal Nath' Posters Go Up In Madhya Pradesh, BJP Questions Congress Silence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday trained its guns on Congress after posters about Kamal Nath calling the former chief minister 'Corruption Nath' and 'Kamal Nath Wanted' went up in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Posters of the same were put up all over Bhopal, in Kamal Nath's constituency Chhindwara and other neighbouring districts. While the Congress tried to counter the posters on Shivraj Singh Chauhan, BJP questioned the Congress for not having a response to what the Kamal Nath posters had claimed about their leader.

Vishnu Dutt Sharma, speaking at a press conference, asked why are Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Govind Singh silent about Kamal Nath's poster. "Why have the two leaders not reacted to the posters," he said.

He went on to say that Congress cannot stop the development of Madhya Pradesh with posters against Shivraj Ji. "Shivraj and development are synonymous to each other." The BJP state chief said Kamal Nath as the chief minister only snatched away the rights of the poor during his 15-month tenure.

Sharma further asked, “During the raids at Praveen Kakkar and Miglani, over Rs 281 crore cash were recovered. Where did the money come from?”

Satya Vijay Singh contributed to this report