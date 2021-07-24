As JP Nadda Commences Goa Visit, Congress Targets BJP Over 'jumla Politics & Fake Promises

As BJP president JP Nadda began his two-day visit to Goa in the run-up for 2022 elections, the Congress party targeted the saffron leader over "jumla politics and fake promises".

Congress spokesperson Shriniwas Khalap on Saturday dared the BJP chief to speak about core issues concerning the livelihood of Goans and the identity of Goa. He challenged Nadda to comment on the fuel price rise that has touched Rs 100 per litre, instead of making 'fake promises.'

"Goa wants to know why fuel prices have touched Rs 100 per litre when their own government had announced to cap it at Rs 60 per litre. BJP president JP Nadda must dare to speak on these core issues concerning the livelihood of Goans and identity of Goa. I am sure, BJP national president will not have time to comment on these core issues. What he will speak is only on Jumla politics and fake promises," said Khalap.

Further accusing the BJP government of COVID-19 mismanagement, the Congress spokesperson said that the ruling party 'killed' almost 200 Coronavirus patients in Goa through inadequate oxygen supply, thus snatching their constitutional Right to Live.

"The events of 'Taali Bajaao-Diya Jalaao' resulted in Goa losing almost 3,000 plus lives due to the complete unpreparedness of BJP governments. We demand JP Nadda must apologise to the people of Goa," said Khalap.

'Explain the misdeeds of BJP govt': Congress to Nadda

The Congress leader challenged the BJP national president to speak on the alleged misdeeds of their government on Mhadei, Three Linear Projects, CZMP, mining, and unemployment in the state.

"BJP national president must answer to the people of Goa why their governments sold our Mother Mhadei to Karnataka? Why do they want to destroy the environment, forest and wildlife to convert Goa into Coal Hub? Why do they want to illegally prepare CZMP? Where are the jobs promised for Goans by the BJP in 2012? Why BJP failed to start mining after late Manohar Parrikar stopped it in 2012?" asked Khalap.

He further said that the BJP Government has no time to place the Indian Tricolour on the flag mast near Atal Setu and fix the side ropes of the flag mast opposite Adil Shah Palace. Months have passed since both venues have remained in the sorry state of condition, he said.

"Unfortunately, the same BJP Government has used the money and muscle power to erect hoardings, cut-outs of JP Nadda and display their party flags all over the route of their national presidents travel. BJP always tried to divert the attention of the people from core issues by bringing in their fake narrative of nationalism," the Congress leader said.

The Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. In the previous elections, BJP had won 28 seats out of 40 Assembly seats.

(With inputs from agency)