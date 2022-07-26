As Punjab A-G Anmol Rattan Sidhu Resigns, Congress Attacks 'unstable' AAP Government

After Punjab Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned from his post, Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, calling it an unstable government which is the reason officers are resigning.

The Congress leader said, "AAP govt is not stable that is the reason officers are resigning."

Bajwa also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for taking all decisions related to Punjab. "Mann is a stamp power of Punjab, not CM, all decisions are taken by their Delhi office. All appointments are also decided by Kejriwal, not Mann," he said.

Punjab Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned from his position. In his resignation letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he stated that he was resigning from the post with immediate effect owing to personal reasons.

Speaking on his resignation, Sidhu said, "My tuning is good with the government. I submitted my resignation on the 19th of July but it was pending. I have cited personal reasons. My resignation was pending. I asked the CM, Bhagwant Mann, to accept my resignation. However, I will continue to perform my duties. No government pressure was put on me."

Anmol Rattan Sidhu 'Attacked' Onboard Passenger Train

Earlier this month, Sidhu was allegedly attacked. While he was travelling on a train, a few unidentified people pelted stones, breaking the windowpane adjacent to Sidhu's seat. Soon after the incident, AG Sidhu filed a police complaint. Republic learnt that the Punjab Advocate General suspects the reason behind the attack on him is a case he is fighting against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The alleged attack took place after Sidhu appeared in the Supreme Court in the Bishnoi case. He was travelling back to Chandigarh in the Shatabdi Express when stones were pelted on the train near Panipat.

Speaking to ANI, he had said, "I had gone to SC with our legal team. We had several cases incl one filed by father of Lawrence Bishnoi asking for CBI enquiry which we got dismissed. Another,also filed by his father, asked us to send his custody to Delhi, we opposed it too."