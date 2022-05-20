Asaduddin Owaisi Draws Parallel Between Gyanvapi & Babri; Says 'Muslims Apprehensive'

Calling the approval of the survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque unconstitutional, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi entrusted the Supreme Court to do complete justice to Muslims, on Friday. Speaking to Republic Bharat, the Member of Parliament referred to Article 142 of the Constitution of India, which confers upon the apex court extraordinary powers to do complete justice, and said that it was time for the judges to 'walk the talk'.

'Muslims apprehensive'

Comparing Gyanvapi with the Babri issue, the representative of the Hyderabad constituency said, "In Babri, the topic started with a platform, then in the darkness of the night idols were sneaked in. Without hearing us out, locks were opened...In spite of assuring that the mosque will not be touched, it was demolished...Make-shift temples were created, and Puja was started...And then, when the verdict of the court came, no one was punished."

Highlighting that the Muslims were apprehensive, he further said, "Today, they are shouting that they don't want to lose another mosque. It is a wound that should not be pricked again. The situation will deteriorate otherwise, it will turn ugly.

Survey unconstitutional

Coming back to the Places of Worship Act 1991, Owaisi highlighted how it bars the alteration in any manner of the religious places- be it a mosque, a temple or a church- that existed before August 15, 1947. "That is why I say the survey is against the 1991 Act, and therefore, against the constitution. The Intezamia committee was against the Advocate Commissioner appointed, and he was removed. Ajay Mishra leaked the report out of a grudge, and even the Supreme Court said that it should not have been done, and transferred the case the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district judge, Varanasi."

Watch the full interview here:-

