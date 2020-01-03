Ashok Chavan Downplays Reports Of Resentment; Says Portfolio Distribution Issue Resolved

Amid purported internal tussle within the Congress after the cabinet expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that the issues pertaining to portfolio distribution have been resolved. The rift within the Congress had broken over the allocation of portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, with senior party leaders feeling that the loyalists are being ignored. Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat disclosed that many MLAs wanted to be included in the Cabinet but there are fewer ministerial berths in the government.

This remark of Chavan comes after the conclusion of the meeting between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. However, he asserted that the final decision would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

The meeting between the leader of Maha Vikas Agadhi over portfolio distribution was held at the residence of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. Apart from Thorat, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Congress leader Ashok Chavan were present in the meeting.

"Whatever few issues were there regarding portfolio distribution have been resolved. We have sent our proposal to Chief Minister, the decision will be taken by him tomorrow," said Ashok Chavan.

As per reports, the Congress which got 12 berths wanted two additional departments pertaining to the rural areas.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion

The Winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly was held from December 16 to December 21 in Nagpur. The Opposition has slammed the delay, saying not many issues were debated and resolved in the Nagpur Assembly.

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of the council of ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

(With Inputs from ANI)