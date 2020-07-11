Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At BJP; Accuses Party Of 'playing Games' To Topple Rajasthan Govt

Hitting out at the BJP government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the party of playing politics and buying over MLAs to destabilise the Congress government. This comes after over 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy".

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was offering MLAs up to Rs 15 crore or "favours" to switch allegiances and help topple his government.

"Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajendra Rathore, they are playing games to topple our govt on behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 cr in advance & Rs 15 crafter govt is toppled. These are the kind of promises they are making," said Gehlot.

"I want the nation to know that while the Congress in Rajasthan takes everyone alone, even those who oppose us, the BJP is now crossing all limits. They are making increasing efforts to topple my government," he added.

Rajasthan Cong MLAs Allege BJP Trying To Topple Gehlot Govt

Over 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy". There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the charges. Without naming anyone, the Congress MLAs in a joint statement alleged that the BJP leadership is trying to "mislead" the Congress and supporting party MLAs by contacting and luring them in different manners.

"But Congress MLAs and legislators who are in support of the government will not let this attempt be successful," said the joint statement issued on behalf of 24 MLAs, and signed by chief whip Mahesh Joshi and deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary.

(With Inputs from Agency)