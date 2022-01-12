Assam CM Demands Punjab CM Channi's Arrest For 'conspiracy' Behind PM's Security Breach

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said that the latter should be arrested for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach. He called the security lapse a well-planned conspiracy which the 'Punjab Police knew'.

Addressing a press conference, Assam CM said, "Punjab CM should be arrested for the conspiracy to assassinate PM Modi, that is my demand...It was a well-planned conspiracy and Punjab Police knew about it; Punjab CM said he came in contact with COVID affected person hence did not receive PM, but he was giving press conferences thereafter."

CM Sarma questioned as to how protesters knew that the Prime Minister was travelling by road. "The incident took place just 10km away from Pakistan-Punjab border. Which means it was in drone, missile range. Despite getting the details on January 2, the conspiracy was hatched by not giving security," Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also attacked Congress leaders for their shocking statements over the PM's security breach.

"Harish Rawat said that the bomb did not explode. Sidhu called it a drama. Somebody said that there was no stone-pelting. The Congress high command is also a part of the conspiracy," Assam CM said.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab elections, PM Narendra Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on January 5, 2022, as his security was compromised after he arrived in the state. The Prime Minister was initially scheduled to travel by air but had to drop the plan due to poor weather. While the Prime Minister was on his way to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road, his cavalcade was stuck for around 15-20 minutes atop a flyover due to protests ahead, which the Ministry of Home Affairs called a "major security lapse".

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has formed a committee headed by former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit. The panel has been asked to submit the report at the earliest.

Image: PTI, ANI