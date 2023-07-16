Assam CM Sarma Jibes At Delhi CM Kejriwal; Says 'Still Waiting For His Invitation'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is still waiting for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's invitation to visit the state.

He said, "I am waiting for that invitation to come to me (Chief Minister Kejriwal's invitation to Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Delhi), now it has been 6 months, till now nothing has come."

#WATCH | Delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes jibe on CM Arvind Kejriwal, says, "I am waiting for that invitation to come to me (CM Kejriwal's invitation to Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Delhi), now it has been 6 months, till now nothing has come." pic.twitter.com/eyKHCLKN88 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

Delhi CM invited Assam CM to New Delhi

This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, arrived in Assam’s Guwahati few months back.

While addressing the party workers in Guwahati, Kejriwal invited Himanta Biswa Sarma to New Delhi, where he would take the Assam CM to his home for tea and also take the BJP leader for a ride around the national capital.

He said, "Why is Himanta Biswa Sarma threatening me that if I come to Assam, I will be put behind bars?"

He advised his Assam counterpart and asked him to learn about the Assamese tradition. He said, "I urge Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to learn about the Assamese tradition and culture properly."