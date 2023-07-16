Last Updated:

Assam CM Sarma Jibes At Delhi CM Kejriwal; Says 'Still Waiting For His Invitation'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is still waiting for Kejriwal's invitation.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Arvind Kejriwal | Credit: PTI


Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is still waiting for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's invitation to visit the state.

He said, "I am waiting for that invitation to come to me (Chief Minister Kejriwal's invitation to Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Delhi), now it has been 6 months, till now nothing has come."

Delhi CM invited Assam CM to New Delhi

This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, arrived in Assam’s Guwahati few months back.

While addressing the party workers in Guwahati, Kejriwal invited Himanta Biswa Sarma to New Delhi, where he would take the Assam CM to his home for tea and also take the BJP leader for a ride around the national capital.

He said, "Why is Himanta Biswa Sarma threatening me that if I come to Assam, I will be put behind bars?" 

He advised his Assam counterpart and asked him to learn about the Assamese tradition. He said, "I urge Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to learn about the Assamese tradition and culture properly."

READ | Evaluation of public health institutions in Assam shows encouraging results: CM Himanta Sarma
READ | Turmoil, instability things of past, Assam witnessing all-round progress: Himanta
READ | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slams West Bengal govt over DA issue
READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people to avoid roads around Yamuna river
READ | Regulator that led to flooding at ITO to be fixed within three-four hours: Arvind Kejriwal

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT