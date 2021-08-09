Assam CM To Meet PM Modi On Aug 9 To Discuss Assam-Mizoram Border Row

In a recent update to the Mizoram-Assam border clash, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday, August 9 to discuss the issue. The Chief Minister will be accompanied by state MP's and likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah too.

The two states in a joint statement agreed to take forward the initiatives taken by Union Home Ministry and the respective state CMs to find an amicable solution to the border conflict via discussions and ease the tensions prevailing around the inter-state border.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal, who is currently in the national capital, said he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the encroachments into Assam by other northeastern states.

Badruddin Ajmal told ANI "I will be meeting Amit Shah today on this issue. No specific time has been given but I was asked to be ready by evening as they might call".

He further informed, "Not only Mizoram, but all our neighbouring states have also taken some portion of our land. A specific boundary should be made. Mizoram has also taken some portion of our land in the past 6-7 months, they should leave it and then make a benchmark boundary assuring that no further encroachments will be done".

In early August, Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the border situation and measures to diffuse the tensions between the two states.

The Governor had said, "It is an unfortunate incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. Both the CMs (Assam and Mizoram) reiterated that peace will be restored".

Assam-Mizoram border issue

On July 26 night a violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram leading to the death of seven police officers of Assam. More than 50 persons were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU.

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

