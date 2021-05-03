Assam Congress President Ripun Bora Resigns After Defeat, Sends Letter To Sonia Gandhi

Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's victory in Assam, Congress state president Ripun Bora resigned on Sunday after the debacle in the state assembly polls and sent the resignation letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In his resignation letter, Bora wrote, "I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee owing to the responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in the Assam Assembly Election 2021. "Madam, I am extremely saddened and disheartened to inform you that despite my immense hard work we were unable to combat the divisive and communal politics played by the BJP and RSS."

Bora added, "However, I pledge to continue my fight as a dedicated Congressman to uphold the ideology and values of the Indian National Congress. Madam, I shall be ever grateful to you for assigning me with such a great responsibility of President, Assam PCC to serve my party."

Bora before resigning took to Twitter to congratulate the winning candidates, and accepted the 'verdict of the people'.

BJP-led NDA wins Assam

The ruling BJP led alliance in Assam is all set to form the government for the second consecutive term after winning 72 of the 120 seats declared so far and is leading in three others. The opposition 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, and eight other parties, has won 47 seats so far and leading in three others.

The results of six of the 126 assembly constituencies were yet to be declared till 3 a.m. The BJP has won the largest number of 57 seats and is leading in four others, while its allies the AGP has won nine seats and the UPPL six. The Congress has won 28 seats and is leading in one more and its allies the AIUDF has won 14 and is leading in two others, the BPF has won four seats and the CPI(M) one. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal defeated his nearest Congress rival and former Congress Minister Rajib Lochan Pegu by 43,192 votes to retain his Majuli seat for the second consecutive term.

In 2016, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies AGP and BPF had won 14 and 12 seats respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

