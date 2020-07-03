Last Updated:

Assam: PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh For Kin Of Those Who Died In Floods

This comes after the PM dialled Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for next of kin of persons who lost their lives due to the devastaing floods that has wreaked havoc in the eastern state of Assam with nearly 16,03,255 people affected in 22 districts.

This comes after the Prime Minister dialled Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state as well as the response to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Assam CM took to Twitter and stated that the PM enquired about important issues faced by Assam like the state's fight against COVID-19, prevailing flood situation and erosion, and the challenge of landslides. 

The 22 affected districts of Assam include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, among others. Heavy rains have created havoc across several districts across the state.

The deluge which entered one-horn great Indian rhino homeland of Kaziranga National Park and has claimed 25 animals there submerging 73 of the 223 camps, according to the bulletin.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Thursday said that the state government is constantly monitoring the flood situation in Assam.

"Rescue, relief and timely Redressal measures have been initiated across the state. Govt is putting all necessary efforts at this moment of distress. The overall scenario is showing signs of improvement," he tweeted.

For succour of the flood-displaced people, district administrations have set up 163 relief camps and distribution centres across 16 districts where 12,597 people are taking shelter currently, the release said.

The authorities have distributed rice, dal, salt, mustard oil along with other relief materials such as tarpaulin, baby food, snacks, candle, matchbox, drinking water, milk, biscuit and cattle feed.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara town in Goalpara and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts. Its tributaries Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon are flowing above the danger level.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Dibrugarh, Baksa, Nagaon, Barpeta, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Morigaon, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Kokrajhar districts, the ASDMA report added.

With Agency Inputs 

 

