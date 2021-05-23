Assam Joins Other BJP-ruled States; Will Table A Cow Protection Bill In Assembly Soon

Assam has become the latest BJP-ruled state to bring in a cow protection bill with Governor Jagdish Mukhi announcing that the govt will introduce the bill in the next assembly session. Mukhi, who was addressing the first session of 15th Legislative Assembly, said that the state will adopt a 'zero-toleration' policy on cow protection and will impose stringent punishment for offenders. The bill proposes a complete ban on the transport of cattle outside the State

"I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next assembly session. The proposed bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state," said Mukhi. He added, "We will adopt a zero-toleration policy and enforce stringent punishment for offenders. Once passed, Assam will join other states of the country who have passed similar bills."

Other states' cow laws

In June 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government passed an ordinance for protecting cows called - Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. According to the ordinance, illegal transportation of bovine animals and cow slaughter will attract upto 10 years of imprisonment and up to 5 lakh fine. A similar cow protection law has been passed in BJP-ruled Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

In Karnataka, the law bans cattle slaughter, Sale, purchase or disposal of cattle for slaughter. Only transport for bonafide agricultural or animal husbandry purposes has been allowed. Any violation may attract three-seven years of imprisonment, and or a fine of Rs 50,000 upto Rs 5 lakhs. In case of repeat offence, fine will be Rs 1 lakh upto Rs 10 lakhs, with jail term extending upto 7 years. Apart from passing a similar cow protection law, the Madhya Pradesh govt has also set up a 'cow cabinet'. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to modify its Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act - specifically those rules which allow authorities to seize vehicles used in cattle transportation and send the animals to cow shelters, or face a stay.

Recently, the Centre announced a national 'Cow promotion' exam on 25 February 2021. Addressing a press conference, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria announced that the voluntary exam titled - 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination' will be held online as 'it will help find unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk'. However, the Cow exam was postponed after the furor by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad demanding cancellation of the exam saying it was an attempt to spread superstition and to saffronize the education sector in the country.