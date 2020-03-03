'Assam NRC Data Fully Secured', Says MoS Nityanand Rai, After List Went Offline Last Month

On Tuesday, Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Nityanand Rai announced that all the data regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from Assam was fully secured. The MoS also assured that no lapses pertaining to the security of sensitive data have been found. This comes against the backdrop of the sudden vanishing of Assam's NRC data which allegedly went offline from the official website back in February.

"Services provided on National Register of Citizens (NRC), Assam website got deactivated on the expiry of the contract of the System Integrator with the State Co-ordinator, NRC," said Rai in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Contract expires, data goes offline

After Assam's NRC data went offline last month, IT major Wipro revealed that authorities concerned did not renew the services contract for the project after it expired in October 2019. In an e-mailed statement, the Bengaluru-based company said it had continued to pay the hosting service fee until January end "as a gesture of goodwill" and that it is willing to continue providing these services if the agreement is renewed by the authorities. Wipro was appointed as the system integrator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) project in Assam in 2014.

Talking about the renewal of the contract, MoS said, "NRC Co-ordination Committee, under Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Assam, has approved the renewal of the contract and these services have been restored. NRC data is fully secured and no lapses pertaining to the security of sensitive data has been found."

The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam last year. The final list of NRC for the state was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims. After the final list was published on August 31, 2019, the complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on -- 'www.nrcassam.nic.in'.

