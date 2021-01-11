Atop 3 Congress TN Panels, Mani Shankar Aiyar Dismisses 'marginal' Kamal Haasan & Rajini

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has termed Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as "marginal political players", adding that they remain very popular film stars but are unable to attract public opinion to their point of view in political terms.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, who has been named in three key panels set up by the Congress for Tamil Nadu polls, asserted that superstar Rajinikanth's decision that he will not enter electoral politics will not make a tinker's difference as the state readies for the Assembly elections.

'I repeat what I said'

In an interview with news agency PTI, Aiyar said, "When he (Rajinikanth) said he was going to come into politics, I said it is not going to make a tinker's difference, now that he has decided not to come into politics, I repeat what I said, it is not going to make a tinker's difference."

"Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are not anything but marginal political players," the former Union minister said. "It was different in the old days when people like M G Ramachandran (MGR), Sivaji Ganesan and even Jayalalithaa were involved in films that carried a revolutionary social message," he said.

Mani Shankar Aiyar noted that former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and C N Annadurai were also deeply involved in the cinema and said the powerful scripts written by Annadurai and extremely powerful dialogues by Karunanidhi that were delivered magnificently by MGR resulted in films in Tamil cinema in the 1950s having the same role as social media is today having in determining the politics of northern India.

'The same thing applies in the South'

"Since these two (Rajinikanth and Haasan) have never used cinema as a medium for a political message, they remain what they are -- very very popular film stars, but not people who attract public opinion to their point of view in political terms," Aiyar said.

He argued that there have been no two actors more popular on the Hindi silver screen than Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, but "what flops they were in politics". The same thing applies in the South, he added.

Making a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth last month announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans and describing his recent hospitalisation as God's warning. Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in February 2018 and the party had faced the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but could not win a single seat.

Meanwhile, last week, Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that the jumbo committees formed in the Congress' Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the assembly polls are not going to adversely impact the party as the move brings various factions together. He has also predicted a "strong walkover" for the DMK-Congress alliance over the AIADMK in the upcoming elections.

